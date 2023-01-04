type here...
Lady ditches her boyfriend by the roadside for guy in a Lamborghini Urus who stopped to talk to her

By Mr. Tabernacle
These days the pressure in the system is too much that the least chance ‘Someone will take do you”.

‘Dem take do some guy bi’ In a trending video, a lady ditches her man believed to be her boyfriend by the roadside for a guy in a Lamborghini Urus who stopped to talk to her.

The lady was with her boyfriend when the driver pulled up to them, called out to her and parked a few steps away.

She left her man behind and walked up to meet the Lamborghini owner to have a chat with him.

Meanwhile, the man she was with, stood by the roadside and watched in silence as the lady and the car owner were speaking.

