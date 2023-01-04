Lady ditches her boyfriend by the roadside for guy in a Lamborghini Urus who stopped to talk to her

- Advertisement -

These days the pressure in the system is too much that the least chance ‘Someone will take do you”.

‘Dem take do some guy bi’ In a trending video, a lady ditches her man believed to be her boyfriend by the roadside for a guy in a Lamborghini Urus who stopped to talk to her.

The lady was with her boyfriend when the driver pulled up to them, called out to her and parked a few steps away.

She left her man behind and walked up to meet the Lamborghini owner to have a chat with him.

Meanwhile, the man she was with, stood by the roadside and watched in silence as the lady and the car owner were speaking.

Watch the video below: