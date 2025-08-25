type here...
Lady dragged to court over TNT

By Armani Brooklyn
Jennifer

A young Nigerian woman identified as Jennifer has been dragged before the court after allegedly collecting 30,000 naira (equivalent to GHS 215) as transport fare from a man, only to fail to honour the invitation.

The complainant, Emmanuel, revealed that he had sent Jennifer the money to facilitate her visit.

However, after receiving the funds, she reportedly refused to show up, prompting him to pursue the matter in court.

Jennifer

According to a viral video capturing the ruling, the court found Jennifer guilty of deceit and ordered her to refund the money.

The judgment went further, directing her to pay 450,000 naira ( GHS 3,200) in damages to Emmanuel or face a seven-year jail term if she defaults.

The case has since sparked widespread conversation on social media, with many users debating the ethics of “collecting transport fare” in relationships.

Some critics have argued that Jennifer’s actions amount to fraud, while others have questioned whether the punishment is proportionate to the offence.

