Lady drinks poison after losing her last Ghc 500

By Qwame Benedict
A report coming from the Central Region has it that one young lady believed to be in her thirties (30) has allegedly drunk poison in a bid to end her life.

According to the report we gathered, the young lady identified as Adwoa Ann lost her GHc 500 which happens to be the last money she was going to depend on for some time.

She however lost the said money which led to her finding it difficult to feed for herself and therefore decided to end it all by committing suicide.

The report stated that she drank a mixture of weedicide but was later found in her room by her sister-in-law who rushed out to look for help to convey her to the hospital.

It continued that while she was being rushed their car also got involved in an accident which has left the sister-in-law, the driver and another occupant with severe injuries.

The source further indicated that the sister-in-law whose condition is critical has been admitted at the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital while Adwoa Ann on the other hand is also battling for her life in the hospital.

Source:Ghpage

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
