Lady drops cute photos of her less than 100 cedis cost wedding; Says it’s not expensive to marry but most ladies want to impress

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian lady has left social media users jaw-dropped after sharing cute photos of her simple wedding that has now become the talk of town.

According to this lady in the caption she attached to the amazing less than 100 cedis wedding photos, it’s not expensive to marry but most ladies just want to impress their peers and village people.

In the fast trending photos, the lady was dressed in an old-red gown while her husband was wearing a casual shirt and a pair of Khaki trousers.

Only close members of both families were invited to the undemanding marriage ceremony as the people in the photos apart from the bride and groom can be easily counted and not up to 10.

Critics on the internet have suggested that the lady and her man couldn’t afford a lavish wedding so the bride should stop lying that she intentionally opted for the very simple marriage ceremony.

Others have also commended the lady for understanding that there’s more to marriage than a big wedding that only empties the pocket.

