- Advertisement -

For the past few hours, a budding Ghanaian movie producer and director known on Facebook as Uncle Bless has been trending alongside his ex-girlfrined whose name has been given as Rubby.

Just this morning, Uncle Bless took to his Facebook timeline to narrate how Rubby squandered all his money when they were dating but has left him to marry a military guy.

He recountred how he paid for her rent, light and water tariffs out of love but in the end he was treated like a piece of rag.

Below is a screenshot of Uncle Bless’ cry on the internet as to how Rubby has broken his heart and consequently destroyed his love life.

Well, Rubby has replied to Uncle Bless’ wild claims and accusations gainst her authority, the ex-lover isn’t worthy of her love and children.

While replying to Uncle Bless’ lengthy post about her betrayal, she brashly described him as a fool and additional stressed that he not her class.

According to Rubby, Uncle Bless is just a local client and by Gods grace he has found an international client who will make life comfortable for her.

See her notorious replies from the screenshots below to know more…

Given your heart to modern ladies is like sitting on a time bomb and later crying like a child who has misplaced his/her candy when things goes south.