Money is very important in life but nothing hurts more than wasted time. A young promising Ghanaian has taken to the internet to reveal how his ex-girlfriend has broken his heart into pieces.

According to Uncle Bless, he was used as a baboon by Rubby who has fast become an internet sensation with her wicked trending deed.

A lengthy post that has been spotted on Uncle Bless’ Facebook page details how he rented a room for Rubby, paid for almost everything she needed but was later stabbed in the back.

Rubby has dumped him for a military guy because she deems him more worthy of her love than Uncle Bless who is currently sobbing on the internet.

Apparently, Uncle Bless is not the only guy Rubby made a fool out of, she supposedly tempted the pockets of many guys before finally settling on the soldier man.

Rubby’s wedding with Eric (military guy) is currently ongoing at a coded location.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more about wailing Uncle Bless’ ordeal…

Being in love has to be the highest level of stupidity one can attain. You do things like you’re sometimes a mad man.