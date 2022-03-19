type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady dumps boyfriend to marry a soldier man
Lifestyle

Lady dumps boyfriend to marry a soldier man

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady dumps boyfriend to marry a soldier man
- Advertisement -

Money is very important in life but nothing hurts more than wasted time. A young promising Ghanaian has taken to the internet to reveal how his ex-girlfriend has broken his heart into pieces.

According to Uncle Bless, he was used as a baboon by Rubby who has fast become an internet sensation with her wicked trending deed.

A lengthy post that has been spotted on Uncle Bless’ Facebook page details how he rented a room for Rubby, paid for almost everything she needed but was later stabbed in the back.

Rubby has dumped him for a military guy because she deems him more worthy of her love than Uncle Bless who is currently sobbing on the internet.

Apparently, Uncle Bless is not the only guy Rubby made a fool out of, she supposedly tempted the pockets of many guys before finally settling on the soldier man.

Rubby’s wedding with Eric (military guy) is currently ongoing at a coded location.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more about wailing Uncle Bless’ ordeal…

Being in love has to be the highest level of stupidity one can attain. You do things like you’re sometimes a mad man.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 19, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    67 %
    3.9mph
    22 %
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News