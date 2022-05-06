- Advertisement -

A lady has reportedly called off her wedding which was scheduled for this weekend after her husband-to-be failed to book a flight for her entire family.

The friend of the husband-to be shared this interesting story in a series of tweet and explained why the ceremony was called off.

According to the tweets, the lady asked her fiancé to book a flight for all her family members to be able to attend their wedding.

The groom-to-be refused and told his girlfriend that he doesn’t have such kind of money to throw away.

He even offered to foot the bills if her family members travel by land to the venue but the lady remained adamant.

This statement by her fiancé infuriated her and she later called off the wedding slated for 8th May.

The friend tweeted; “My guys wedding is on the 8th May. His wife to be asked him to book flight for her family members to attend their wedding. They guy said he doesn’t have that kind of money to throw away. She called off the marriage. Man dodged a bullet. He told he gonna foot the bill by land but she was bent on flight ticket or nothing”.

Tosan wrote; “Lol imagine someone saying having my family by my side is a waste and he can’t throw money on that. Very sure in the future he’ll consider your family coming over to spend time with you as waste. I’m glad she called off the wedding, these are the red flags we always speak of”.

Benny added; “His choice of words were very wrong. I guess that should be the reason she called it off”.

King Hanamel stated; “If you have the means of booking the flight for her family, why not go ahead? What’s the bog deal? For someone you love enough to want to marry? What’s this about ‘throwing money around abi ordering the world?’ That’s a poor mindset if you claim to be rich”.

Bulls Eye had this to say; “Imagine coming from a family that can’t afford transporting themselves to an occasion”.

My Muheebah also said; “Both of them never ready for marriage, let them learn about what it takes to hold a home first because obviously the guy doesn’t know how to talk and the girl is quiet unreasonable”.