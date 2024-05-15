Lady educates men on how to know if their girlfriends’ waist beads contain juju

A Nigerian lady on Twitter has revealed her opinion on waist beads, saying some are not ordinary and are worn to ‘trap’ innocent guys.

She listed three ways to know if a waist bead carries supernatural powers.

If you notice something like mild electric shock when you try to climb her, my dear run for your life, if you sleep with her, you going to be trapped forever. If your prick stands so strong when you’re with her and all you just want to do is to have sekz with her and you’re ready to give her anything. If you have sekzz with her and you just want to continue having sekz with her non stop, dem don trap you, you will empty your bank before your eyes will clear.

Above all pray not to jam this type of girl, they will not turn back until they ruin your life. Guys be careful.

Waist beads is a type of jewellery worn around the waist or on the hips originating from West Africa, they are traditionally worn by women as a symbol of beauty, sexuality, femininity, fertility, well-being or maturity.