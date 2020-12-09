Lady embarrasses boyfriend of 7 years after proposing to her in public (video)

- Advertisement -

A young man has received the humiliation of his life after his long-time girlfriend of 7 years publicly rejected his proposal.

From a video going viral on social media, the unknown young man knelt before his girlfriend whom he has ben with for years to propose.

As everyone around was expecting the obvious answer, YES! from the lady she rather disappointed all. She said a big NO the man.

The lady’s rejection caused her friend who was around including other few observers to ask her why she did that but the only answer she gave was that she was not dating the guy.

Watch the video below;