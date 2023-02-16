- Advertisement -

About 99% of public marriage proposals end in tears but some people men will never learn and willingly bring shame and avoidable embarrassment unto themselves.

A Nigerian lady didn’t flinch in disgracing her long-time boyfriend who proposed marriage to her inside the restaurant on Valentine’s day.

In the video, the young ma had reserved a table for himself and his girlfriend for the surprise marriage proposal but he received the shock of his life after the lady walked away and said NO!

As seen in the video, the man romantically dropped some rose petals on the floor and stood in front of her with a bouquet of roses hidden behind him while he was eagerly waiting to hear a YES.

He professed his love for her and gave her the roses which she accepted with a huge smile on her face.

However, things took a wrong turn when he knelt to propose to her. She immediately got upset, threw the flowers away and walked out on him.

Watch the video below to know more…

Reacting to the video, @user2409070399096 noted: “I will accept to reduce embarrassing him..then when we are two of us.I will tell him the truth that I am not interested ?.”

@?Tiensi?Mi? wrote: “If I was in that restaurant then I would’ve stopped eating got up and walk over to you and give you a big hug… I am so sorry this happened.”



@Nadege? alleged: “The friend with glasses is secretly in love with him. She will be his wife…(Allegedly).”



@WeNondo?? remarked: “People should just accept and later on when it’s only the 2 of them you just say you can’t. I don’t know maybe it’s just me l care too much. ?”

