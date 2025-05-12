Lady erases boyfriend’s name tattoed at her back after breakup

Love is a beautiful thing, and some couples go to great lengths to show their affection, sometimes even tattooing their partner’s name on their bodies.

But when love turns sour, as it often does, those permanent declarations can become painful reminders.

A perfect example is a lady who had the name “Njogu” – her ex-boyfriend – tattooed on her back.

After their breakup, she decided to have it covered.

In a now-viral video, a tattoo artist is seen transforming the name into a feather design.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens curious about what led to the heartbreak and others warning about the risks of making love too permanent.

Watch the video and reactions below.

