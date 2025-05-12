type here...
Lady erases boyfriend’s name tattoed at her back after breakup

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady cleaning boyfriends name tattooed at her back

Love is a beautiful thing, and some couples go to great lengths to show their affection, sometimes even tattooing their partner’s name on their bodies.

But when love turns sour, as it often does, those permanent declarations can become painful reminders.

A perfect example is a lady who had the name “Njogu” – her ex-boyfriend – tattooed on her back.

Lady cleaning boyfriends name tattooed at her back

After their breakup, she decided to have it covered.

In a now-viral video, a tattoo artist is seen transforming the name into a feather design.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens curious about what led to the heartbreak and others warning about the risks of making love too permanent.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below to know more…

GhPageNews

