Lady exposes how some doctors have sex with pregnant women to ease childbirth

- Advertisement -

A lady on Twitter with the handle name @Abenamagis has taken to the microblogging platform to expose how some doctors have sex with pregnant women to ease childbirth.

According to this lady who sounds like a nurse, some husbands refuse to have sex with their pregnant wives hence it causes their vagina walls to shrink.

When this happens, it makes giving birth very painful and difficult hence some doctors take advantage of this to sleep with such women to ease labour.

She wrote;

“If you impregnate your wife or fiancee and refuse to have sex with her because you’re scared of harming the baby, it will cause the vagina walls to shrink. This makes giving birth painful. Some doctors take advantage and have sex with the women to ease labor“