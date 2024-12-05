GhPageEntertainmentLady exposes man who wanted to chop her under the guise of...
Lady exposes man who wanted to chop her under the guise of job interview

By Qwame Benedict
A lady on social media identified as Akua Atta has taken to social media to expose a man who wanted to chop her after inviting her for a job interview.

With the scarcity of work in the country, many people are desperate to do anything to land a job, and this has got many people, especially men taking advantage of ladies under the guise of getting them a job.

According to the lady, the man invited her to meet him in Lapaz for a job interview but upon reaching the meeting place, he asked her to walk to a particular location at Abeka.

Thinking that was where the interview was going, she obeyed and walked to the location, only to meet the man who led her to his house instead of taking her to the interview.

She added that upon reaching his house, he took her inside his room, which had no furniture but just a mattress and a fridge.

Akua claimed that the man started making advances towards her but she resisted and explained to him why she had come which was for a job interview.

Read her full statement below:

See the picture of the man below:

