Lady exposes married man by posting screenshots of their chat online

A South African lady has exposed a married who has persistently been passing advances at her.

According to the lady, the purported married man has been flooding her DM on Twitter with unending messages trying to lure her into a relationship with him.

The lady who goes by the username @maity101 shared screenshots of the presumed conversation between herself and the man on her timeline.

During the conversation, the lady keeps bringing up the man’s obligation to his wife which he ignores a number of times.

With the caption, ””Le bona married men guys, yesses. These people live to embarrass their wives”, the lady posted the messages to create a conversation about the infidelity of men in relationships.

SEE POST BELOW:

@maity101 post

post 1

post 2

post 3

post 4

The conversation about the tendency of married men to lie and cheat on their partners is no new topic.

Her expose has attracted numerous comments from tweeps. Curated below are some of the comments;

comment 1

comment 2

comments 4

In another story that left netizens open-mouthed, a guy bumped into his girlfriend and his best friend bonking at his own apartment.

The guy who was tipped off by another friend caught them right in the act and beat his best friend mercilessly.