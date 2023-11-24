Lady exposes rich married woman who asked her to be her girlfriend

- Advertisement -

A lady has narrated in specific details how a married woman had asked her to become her sidechic.



She revealed she had gotten a random DM from the woman on Instagram where she commented on her beauty.

She confessed to not knowing she was old or even married as the woman was very beautiful, young and well-endowed.



The married woman had told her she came from Kenya and she liked to smoke a lot and she sent the young girl videos of her smoking and vibing.

The lady further narrated how the woman had requested for her to come over to her place to hang out but she had to decline because she was in a private university.



However, the married woman reassured her telling her not be scared as her husband had traveled and she takes her son to daycare.

This was when the girl knew the woman was actually married and even with a child.

Admitting her marital status, the woman also clarified that she likes girls, a situation her husband is aware of and even likes to join sometimes.

The young lady refused her advances to become a sidechic but the woman kept begging so she had to block her on the app.