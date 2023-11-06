Lady falls in love with a young nail cleaner; Happily shares their all loved-up video online

A young Nigerian lady who has a crush on her nail cleaner shares an adorable of him, leaving many captivated by his smile.
A video making the rounds on social media captured a diligent local nail technician whose charm caught the attention of one of his clients.
In the video that has garnered over a million impressions, the lady could not help but share a moment with the nail cleaner who worked on her feet.
Sharing the video, she emphasized how she finds him very attractive regardless of his current state of job.
Tobeelorbah said: “Funny thing I just did my nails and the mallam no even look me.”
Black beauty said: “The guy Dey look u Dey smile pay am complete ooo.”
Hamid Cuteblaq electrician said: “Y u carry am go house go show ur parents say u don see husband.”
Fatima said: “I feel bad when I see them such a young boy trying his best by doing this work.”
kassimabdullai said: “Congratulations sis never mind what people will say just follow your heart.”
Ejeagu Justus said: “Dat na small boy plz don’t spoil him.”
evil 4kt said: ‘‘This boy is handsome and looking at him if his given a better life his gonna be more handsome I swaer up you I pray.”