Lady falls in love with a young nail cleaner; Happily shares their all loved-up video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Nigerian lady who has a crush on her nail cleaner shares an adorable of him, leaving many captivated by his smile.

A video making the rounds on social media captured a diligent local nail technician whose charm caught the attention of one of his clients.


In the video that has garnered over a million impressions, the lady could not help but share a moment with the nail cleaner who worked on her feet.

Sharing the video, she emphasized how she finds him very attractive regardless of his current state of job.

Tobeelorbah said: “Funny thing I just did my nails and the mallam no even look me.”

Black beauty said: “The guy Dey look u Dey smile pay am complete ooo.”

Hamid Cuteblaq electrician said: “Y u carry am go house go show ur parents say u don see husband.”

Fatima said: “I feel bad when I see them such a young boy trying his best by doing this work.”

kassimabdullai said: “Congratulations sis never mind what people will say just follow your heart.”

Ejeagu Justus said: “Dat na small boy plz don’t spoil him.”

evil 4kt said: ‘‘This boy is handsome and looking at him if his given a better life his gonna be more handsome I swaer up you I pray.”

Source:GHpage

Monday, November 6, 2023
