A Nigerian lady known as Barakat has taken to social media to share a lesson about how she practised patience as a virtue and she got her heart’s desire.

The young woman revealed that the man she dated for eight years eventually became her husband last year.



Barakat and her husband started dating in 2014 and stayed together till 2022 when they eventually tied the knot by Islamic law (Nikah).

She shared their throwback photo, one of them in 2022 when they became a married couple.

The happy wife said; “We dated for eight years, we are now officially husband and wife. Patience is key”.

Mixed reactions greeted the post as social media users congratulated them while others said they do not see themselves dating anybody for that long.

@ItsBrahanny; “Patience is key” For Muslims, this does not serve as a moral lesson. Islam forbids such.

@Mizkaffy1; What y”all doing dating for 8years????? Una dey try o. I started dating now sef e never reach four years.

@Obong_Aniekan; Ladies of nowadays, One year is too long to stay with just one guy. They get bored. Fresh action everywhere

@Ashthebot_; Congratulations but omo 8years of dating kaii wallahi I’m not sure I will reach month 8

@DrippestT; Integrity nd sincerity is d driving force in this kind of a long time fruitful relationship. I can’t imagine such level of trust nd resistance, in our modern world,men see women like an outfit dey change almost daily while women see men as resource always looking fr a strong one.

@Sugar_3326; Masallah that’s very nice I’m so happy for them May almighty Allah bless their marriage life ??? Masallah I’m speechless I don’t know what to say but I wish to have a Halal relationship with someone that will lead to Marriage.

