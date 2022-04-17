Lady finds out that her boyfriend of 2 years has been married for 6 years with kids

- Advertisement -

Some men are very wicked and heartless, how can you lie and waste the time of an innocent lady like this?

A lady on Twitter has revealed how she was deceived by a certain guy who posed to be single in order to be in her legs.

As revealed by the heavy-hearted lady, she has been dating this guy for the past 2 years now and they had plans underway t get married in the future not knowing that she was been filled all along.

In her painful tweet, she disclosed that she has found out that her serious boyfriend has been married for six good years now and he even has two kids.

The lady who can be found on Twitter with the handle name @ wrote; @Chinaza_m_

Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can’t fine the tears. For all the nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don’t serve a living God

Below are some comments of tweeps who are very disappointed in the cunning guy:

@Stain12456 – If there is anything I know, I am sure he loves you and did not want to lose you with such negative news about his marital status. If it were not for what western religion did to us, he could have also married you and place you in one of his Obi along with others.

@Carmen – Must men be the ones to marry more than one wife?? How about I marry more than one husband? Why should I share? Inukwa akuko !

@GraceUndiluted – Whewww!! You’re lucky. I know a lady who didn’t know until she got pregnant and was deceived to keep it. The guys father was even a part of it meanwhile he was married with kids