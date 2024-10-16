type here...
GhPageEntertainmentLady finds love after 200 heart breaks
Entertainment

Lady finds love after 200 heart breaks

By Qwame Benedict
#image_title

A lady has taken to social media to jubilate after her boyfriend finally proposed to her after dating her for a long time.

According to the lady, she has gotten her heart broken by over 200 men but she is now happy that her new man has plans to settle down with her.

In a video on social media, the young lady was seen beaming with smiles as she entered a room with red roses on the floor.

Her boyfriend in the video could be seen kneeling down with a ring in his hand proposing to the lady.

Before accepting the proposal she stated ‘After 200 heartbreak’ before finally accepting the ring.

Watch the video below:

author avatar
Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.1 ° F
82.1 °
82.1 °
73 %
3.1mph
99 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways