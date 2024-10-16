A lady has taken to social media to jubilate after her boyfriend finally proposed to her after dating her for a long time.

According to the lady, she has gotten her heart broken by over 200 men but she is now happy that her new man has plans to settle down with her.

In a video on social media, the young lady was seen beaming with smiles as she entered a room with red roses on the floor.

Her boyfriend in the video could be seen kneeling down with a ring in his hand proposing to the lady.

Before accepting the proposal she stated ‘After 200 heartbreak’ before finally accepting the ring.

