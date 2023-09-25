type here...
Lady fires family for making their housemaid sit on the floor while dining at a restaurant
Lady fires family for making their housemaid sit on the floor while dining at a restaurant

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady fires family for making their housemaid sit on the floor while dining at a restaurant
The lady, identified as @kuntakitten on the microblogging platform X, said she was having lunch at the restaurant when she saw the woman, whom she claims is a maid, sitting on the floor while they enjoyed a meal as a family.


She shared photos of the family sharing a table and the maid sitting on the floor with her hand on her cheeks and wrote;

“You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him…We had lunch at Zen Garden, Nairobi, and we spotted this family that had their maid sit on the floor while they dined! In this day and age,” she wrote.


In a follow-up post, the woman revealed that she had to take down the post because the family allegedly harassed her when she tried to speak with the maid.

Popular now
“I asked to talk to the maid but they refused…just a lot of bitter arguments and a fight with another patron. I deleted the tweet but I hope you all have screenshots. Shame on them,” she added.

Check out the screenshot below to know more…

Source:GHpage

