Lady fires family for making their housemaid sit on the floor while dining at a restaurant

A Kenyan woman has accused a family of alleged discrimination and classism after she spotted their housemaid sitting on the floor while they were dining at a popular restaurant in Nairobi, Kenya.

The lady, identified as @kuntakitten on the microblogging platform X, said she was having lunch at the restaurant when she saw the woman, whom she claims is a maid, sitting on the floor while they enjoyed a meal as a family.



She shared photos of the family sharing a table and the maid sitting on the floor with her hand on her cheeks and wrote;

“You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him…We had lunch at Zen Garden, Nairobi, and we spotted this family that had their maid sit on the floor while they dined! In this day and age,” she wrote.



In a follow-up post, the woman revealed that she had to take down the post because the family allegedly harassed her when she tried to speak with the maid.

“I asked to talk to the maid but they refused…just a lot of bitter arguments and a fight with another patron. I deleted the tweet but I hope you all have screenshots. Shame on them,” she added.

