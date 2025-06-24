Lady found buried in shallow grave after visiting man she met online

What began as an innocent social media connection has ended in tragedy, as a young woman identified as Osaro Festus was found dead and buried in a shallow grave near the residence of a man she had visited nearly two months ago.

According to reports, Osaro met a man named Joshua via social media earlier this year.

On April 20, 2025, she left her family home with a female friend and told her parents that she was visiting someone.

Before heading to meet Joshua, she took a precautionary step by sending a picture of him to her friend, perhaps sensing the risk.

That would be the last time her family would hear from her.

When Osaro failed to return home and all contact attempts proved futile, her family reported her missing.

A two-month-long search by concerned relatives and the police finally led them back to Joshua’s home.

Upon interrogation, Joshua claimed Osaro had fallen and died during an argument.

He offered no clear explanation for why he did not report the incident or attempt to contact her family.

Instead, he led investigators to a shallow grave near his home, where Osaro’s body was found.

