type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Lady found buried in shallow grave after visiting man she met online

By Armani Brooklyn
Osaro Festus

What began as an innocent social media connection has ended in tragedy, as a young woman identified as Osaro Festus was found dead and buried in a shallow grave near the residence of a man she had visited nearly two months ago.

According to reports, Osaro met a man named Joshua via social media earlier this year.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEOS HERE

READ ALSO: Man unalives neighbour who kept asking him when he will get married 

On April 20, 2025, she left her family home with a female friend and told her parents that she was visiting someone.

Before heading to meet Joshua, she took a precautionary step by sending a picture of him to her friend, perhaps sensing the risk.

That would be the last time her family would hear from her.

Osaro Festus

When Osaro failed to return home and all contact attempts proved futile, her family reported her missing.

A two-month-long search by concerned relatives and the police finally led them back to Joshua’s home.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Upon interrogation, Joshua claimed Osaro had fallen and died during an argument.

He offered no clear explanation for why he did not report the incident or attempt to contact her family.

Instead, he led investigators to a shallow grave near his home, where Osaro’s body was found.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEOS HERE

READ ALSO: “All my 12 kids are dead” – 86-year-old TikToker Aberewa Ntua reveals

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ashanti Region: Man found dead in girlfriend's room after sleeping over

Man unalives neighbour who kept asking him when he will get married 

Aberewa Ntua

“All my 12 kids are dead” – 86-year-old TikToker Aberewa Ntua reveals

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, June 24, 2025
24.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

“All my 12 kids are dead” – 86-year-old TikToker Aberewa Ntua reveals

Aberewa Ntua

Tamale: Newlywed couple die in an accident

Tamale Accident

Man unalives neighbour who kept asking him when he will get married 

Ashanti Region: Man found dead in girlfriend's room after sleeping over

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways