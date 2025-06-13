type here...
News

Lady gathers her friends to lash her boyfriend for breaking up with her

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady and her friends

A video of a lady and her friends gathered at her ex-boyfriend’s house with sticks has given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet.

As reported, the lady stormed her ex-boyfriend’s house with her friends who were armed with sticks to discipline him for breaking their friend’s heart.

Lady and her friends

In the viral video, the lady’s friends can be seen confronting the guy with sticks and threatening to attack him if he dares utter a word.

The shocked ex-boyfriend stood still and watched the ladies as they verbally attacked him.

