GhPageEntertainmentLady gets people wondering after sharing a photo to celebrate her birthday
Entertainment

Lady gets people wondering after sharing a photo to celebrate her birthday

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of 16years-photoshot
A lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a photo to celebrate her birthday.

There is nothing special or extraordinary about one celebrating his/her birthday aside from the fact that the person becomes grateful to God for adding another year to their age.

But this lady, in celebrating her birthday surprised many after disclosing that she was 16 years old.

See the photo below:

Looking at the photo one can see the lady holding the number 16 indicating that she just turned sixteen years old.

From the picture, one could say the lady in the picture looks more than 16 years old and could pass to be around 20 or 30 years old.

We believe times have changed and as such things have also changed but this change seen in this lady goes a long way to serve as a warning to men who are after everything in a skirt because they might end up in the grips of the law.

Do u believe she is actually 16 years old?

Source:GhPage

