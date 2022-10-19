type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady gifts her boyfriend a plot of land on his birthday -...
Lifestyle

Lady gifts her boyfriend a plot of land on his birthday – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

What is the biggest birthday present you have received so far from your lover? Put your emotions into words in the comments section.

Well, a beautiful Ghanaian Lady has earned applause on social media after a video of her and her boyfriend went viral.

The lady, named Sarah Lawson has broken the ice and has gone the extra mile with the birthday gift she presented to her boyfriend on his birthday.

Sarah, unlike other ladies who just only send ‘Happy Birthday’ text messages on their lovers’ birthday, has gifted her man a plot of land.

In a video capturing the loverly moment,  Sarah led her man blindfolded to the location of the land.

On arrival, the blindfold was removed and Sarah presented the registered documents to the land to him.

The guy was surprised by the effort of the lady in making the birthday celebration a memorable one.

WATCH THE VIDEO

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 19, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    40 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News