Well, a beautiful Ghanaian Lady has earned applause on social media after a video of her and her boyfriend went viral.

The lady, named Sarah Lawson has broken the ice and has gone the extra mile with the birthday gift she presented to her boyfriend on his birthday.

Sarah, unlike other ladies who just only send ‘Happy Birthday’ text messages on their lovers’ birthday, has gifted her man a plot of land.

In a video capturing the loverly moment, Sarah led her man blindfolded to the location of the land.

On arrival, the blindfold was removed and Sarah presented the registered documents to the land to him.

The guy was surprised by the effort of the lady in making the birthday celebration a memorable one.

