Cheating has now become the norm for most married men and guys in “supposed” relationships.

Day in day out, we hear stories about men cheating on their loyal and faithful partners just because they can’t be sexually disciplined.

Well, a female Tiktok user has taken it upon herself to give “useful” tips on how to know a man is cheating on her partner.

According to this lady, once a woman notices that his man’s balls have become saggy, his urethral opening becomes wider and he’s always scratching his manhood, then it means he’s cheating.

Below are some of the comments from men under the video who believe the submissions from the lady are ridiculous.

@Vally_yo – Everything she said here is complete nonsense

@Verified dmt – So make I no scratch my preek again because we dey date ?

@Qweenciana4 – To know a cheating girlfriend, the womb becomes wider and the ovaries released more eggs ????