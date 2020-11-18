type here...
GhPage Entertainment Lady pleads with Hajia Bintu to refer her to the doctor who...
Entertainment

Lady pleads with Hajia Bintu to refer her to the doctor who helped her to get big booty

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hajia Bintu and Apple Clistotis
Hajia Bintu and Apple Clistotis
- Advertisement -

A lady on social media has desperately asked curvaceous Ghanaian Tik Tok Star, Hajia Bintu to refer her to the very doctor who helped her to acquire such a huge booty.

The netizen identified on Instagram as @_apple_clitotis after watching a video of the queen of big booty in Ghana, Hajia Bintu’s video flaunting her curves online took to the comments section to plead with her to show her how to also get huge backside.

Hajia Bintu in quick reply to the lady said her big and juicy booty that has been causing ‘traffic’ on the internet is natural; that is to say, God blessed her with that when He created her.

The lady not satisfied with the answer given her insisted she [Hajia Bintu] was lying.

Check out the Convo between the lady and Hajia Bintu in the comments section on Instagram below;

Bintu
Bintu

The Tik Tok Star with the biggest booty, Hajia Bintu after gaining popularity on social media has been dropping almost everyday mouthwatering photos and videos displaying her ‘blessing’ from behind to excite her fans.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
1.6mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News