Lady pleads with Hajia Bintu to refer her to the doctor who helped her to get big booty

A lady on social media has desperately asked curvaceous Ghanaian Tik Tok Star, Hajia Bintu to refer her to the very doctor who helped her to acquire such a huge booty.

The netizen identified on Instagram as @_apple_clitotis after watching a video of the queen of big booty in Ghana, Hajia Bintu’s video flaunting her curves online took to the comments section to plead with her to show her how to also get huge backside.

Hajia Bintu in quick reply to the lady said her big and juicy booty that has been causing ‘traffic’ on the internet is natural; that is to say, God blessed her with that when He created her.

The lady not satisfied with the answer given her insisted she [Hajia Bintu] was lying.

Check out the Convo between the lady and Hajia Bintu in the comments section on Instagram below;

Bintu

The Tik Tok Star with the biggest booty, Hajia Bintu after gaining popularity on social media has been dropping almost everyday mouthwatering photos and videos displaying her ‘blessing’ from behind to excite her fans.