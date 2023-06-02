Lady happily reveals how she transitioned from side chick to becoming the main wife

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions after she shared her unique love story.

In a video she shared on social media that has since gone viral, the lady narrated how her relationship with her husband started.



She revealed that she initially started off as his side chick while he was involved with another woman. However, within two years, her position changed.

According to her, when she met her husband in 2018, she made the decision to stick around and not let go, despite his involvement with another woman.

She proudly declared that she “stole” his love and eventually won him over completely, leading to their marriage in 2020.

Celebrating her 6th year in a romantic relationship with her partner, she noted that he hasn’t changed and has remained the sweet and loving man she fell in love with.

“2023:And here we are my darling..It feels really good to call you my husband? it’s been 6 years with you and you’ve never changed a bit..you’ve remained that sweet and loving man I’ve always known..No wonder I couldn’t let go. I fought for you and I won”. She wrote in part.

