type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady happily shares pictures of her father washing her clothes and shoes...
News

Lady happily shares pictures of her father washing her clothes and shoes because she’s experiencing menstrual pains

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady happily shares pictures of her father washing her clothes and shoes because she's experiencing menstrual pains
- Advertisement -

In a heartwarming display of love and care, a Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to share a video praising her father’s selfless act to help ease the pain of her menstrual cycle.

The video quickly gained attention as the lady revealed waking up to a surprise.


Her father had taken it upon himself to wash the slippers she planned to wear to the hospital, where she was going to seek relief from the discomfort caused by menstrual cramps.

The act of compassion demonstrated by the father touched the hearts of many, and the video has since gone viral on social media.


Netizens were divided in their reactions, with some expressing admiration for the father’s kindness, while others questioned the authenticity of the video, wondering if it was staged.

Despite the doubts, the overwhelming response was filled with positivity and appreciation for the father’s gesture.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Many users shared their own stories of fatherly support and expressed their love for their parents.

This heartwarming video serves as a sign of the importance of family and the simple acts of kindness can have on our lives.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as an inspiration for others to appreciate and cherish the love within the parent-child relationship.

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
4.5mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways