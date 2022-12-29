American rapper, Meek Mill is currently in Ghana, Accra to be precise ahead of his Afro Nation performance.

As usual, the award-winning rapper who is a fan of motorbikes is currently touring the major streets of Accra with some stuntmen.

A viral video which has caught the attention of many social media users captures the moment a gorgeous young lady was spotted jumping on Meek Mill’s bike desperately with full force at the beginning of the short tour.

Throughout the video, the lady made sure her face was not exposed to the cameras no matter how hard the recorders tried.

Due to the lady’s awkward behaviour, while sitting on the biker with Meek Mill, many social media users have drawn the conclusion that she’s certainly in a serious relationship and that is why she was hiding her face.

I can’t agree less with these critics, because why would someone deliberately refuse to show her face if she truly has nothing to hide?

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the popular gathered on Twitter under the video;

The way the babe hold your man dier – so naa she go hold am if he Dey return Amec ohhhh. Pampiiiii. Papers sane — ?STefAN (@CoachAryitey) December 29, 2022

Someone's girlfriend ooo, see how she dey hide her face. Ei eno easy o. Correct women are scarce papa. — Mawutor (@Canon11264084) December 29, 2022

Udey MeekMill back dey hide face Herrh fear woman — Anero beezy? (@Anerobeezy2) December 29, 2022

Somebody ein girl dey back dey cover face — PARADiSE (@Quophieparadise) December 29, 2022

But why is the lady trying to hide — Quame Bra (@aboagyeernest2) December 29, 2022

