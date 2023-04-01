Lady hospitalized after discovering groom is her boyfriend who told her he’s travelling to see his sick mom

After learning that the groom at the wedding she attended is her boyfriend, a woman reportedly ended up in a hospital.

A Twitter user named @keturah adamu reported the incident and claimed that the woman’s boyfriend had informed her that he was going home to visit his ill mother.

Because of the poor quality of the cellular network in his village, he had warned her that he might not call her as frequently while she was there.

When she went to a wedding on Saturday that a mutual friend had invited her to, she learned that the groom was her boyfriend, who she had assumed was staying in the village with his ill mother.

She reportedly ended up in a hospital, it was learned.

@keturah_adamu wrote:

“My Friend’s Boyfriend called her this morning,To tell her, he would be going to the village to see his sick Mom.And the cellular network is poor, so he might not be able to speak to her for some days.Today being Saturday na, we attended a wedding and na her boyfriend be the groom.We dey Hospital like this….

Men sef, don dey pay back.”