Lady In Baltasar Ebang’s SeKz Tape Allegedly Commits Suicide

Trending across social media platforms is that one of the ladies in Baltasar Ebang’s leaked video is no more.

In a video sighted by Ghpage, a lady is laid in a white cloth whilst people cry for her sudden departure.

The inscription on the video suggests that the lady who just bought her ticket to the land of silence was one of the numerous ladies Baltasar slept with.

Per reports, the lady committed suicide after deciding on which is better between death and suicide.

Meanwhile, let us check the video of the lady being laid while people cry.