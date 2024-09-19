type here...
Lady in hijab caught stealing from a boutique
By Qwame Benedict
A lady is trending online after she was captured on video stealing from a boutique she had entered under the pretence of shopping.

The lady wearing a hijab stole some clothes and hid them in between her legs but the shop was quick to see her in the act.

She was asked to bring out the items and she shamefully brought them out from her hijab and under her legs.

The lady after putting down the stolen items denied ever taking the items when the attendant referred to her as a thief.

After some time, she confirmed stealing from the shop when the attendant informed her they were going to hand her over to the Police.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

