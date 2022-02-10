type here...
Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue him after her main boyfriend recognized her nails and moaning in viral video [Screenshots]

The lady seen in Oxlade’s viral bedroom tape partaking in coitus has promised to sue the artist for damages.

Social media, particularly Twitter and Snapchat, went nuts after the chaotic bedroom footage of Oxlade and an anonymous lady in a provocative manner become public.

According to sources, the artist made a Snapchat streak and gave it to a friend to show how he humiliated an unnamed girl, who then recorded the series on his phone and uploaded it to the internet.

Following the video’s virality, social media users discovered the alleged woman’s profile, which revealed that she regularly posts provocative videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Rachyyveer, an Ivory Coast supermodel and brand influencer, was discovered to be the person in the video.

Lady in Oxlade video

According to the revealed chats, the lady’s boyfriend was breaking up with her because he recognized her nails and groaning voice because he had received the same reaction from her during their intimate activities.

According to blogger Gossipmill, the lady’s genuine boyfriend had broken up with her since the release of her tape with Oxlade. The lady is suing Oxlade for N20 million in damages, according to latest developments.

