type here...
GhPageEntertainmentLady in Oxlade's viral video calls him out, shares secret chats after...
Entertainment

Lady in Oxlade’s viral video calls him out, shares secret chats after she’s been disowned by family [+Screenshots]

By Albert
oxlade sex tape rachyyveer
- Advertisement -

As she laments being shunned by her family, the young lady in Oxlade’s viral bedroom footage continues to criticize the singer for being a snub.

This comes just days after the artist apologized publicly for the backlash brought on by the leaked recording and the inconvenience it caused the lady and her family.

The lady continued to press the singer for snubbing her in a series of photos, stressing the harm the disclosure caused her.

Oxlade, on the other hand, highlighted that he is currently in the hospital and that he will be able to handle the problem once he regains his strength.

Check Out Screenshots Below:

Lady in Oxlade’s viral video calls him out, shares secret chats
Lady in Oxlade’s viral video calls him out, shares secret chats
Lady in Oxlade’s viral video calls him out, shares secret chats
Lady in Oxlade’s viral video calls him out, shares secret chats

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    83.6 ° F
    83.6 °
    83.6 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    55 %
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News