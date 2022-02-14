Lady in Oxlade’s viral video calls him out, shares secret chats after she’s been disowned by family [+Screenshots]

- Advertisement -

As she laments being shunned by her family, the young lady in Oxlade’s viral bedroom footage continues to criticize the singer for being a snub.

This comes just days after the artist apologized publicly for the backlash brought on by the leaked recording and the inconvenience it caused the lady and her family.

The lady continued to press the singer for snubbing her in a series of photos, stressing the harm the disclosure caused her.

Oxlade, on the other hand, highlighted that he is currently in the hospital and that he will be able to handle the problem once he regains his strength.

Check Out Screenshots Below:

Lady in Oxlade’s viral video calls him out, shares secret chats

