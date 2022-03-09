Lady in tears after discovering that her boyfriend is planning to marry another lady who has promised him a green card (Video)

- Advertisement -

“Men will disappoint you” – A Nigerian lady who is currently heartbroken has shared a short video of herself and her boyfriend’s wedding ring to another lady who has allegedly promised him a green card.

As narrated by this lady, she was searching through her boyfriend’s wardrobe and to her amazement, she found a wedding ring been strategically hidden in a corner of the wardrobe.

She earlier thought that the ring was for her but to her dismay, she later found out that her boyfriend has been chatting with another lady who has promised him a gree card if he marries her.

Meanwhile, she has been dating this guy for the past 4 years and they have both been living under the same roof for two years now.

The wailing lady is now in a state of dilemma as to whether she should confront her boyfriend for breaking her trust or to secretly pack out of his house.

Watch the video below to know more…