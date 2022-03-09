type here...
GhPageLifestyleLady in tears after discovering that her boyfriend is planning to marry...
Lifestyle

Lady in tears after discovering that her boyfriend is planning to marry another lady who has promised him a green card (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady in tears after discovering that her boyfriend is planning to marry another lady who has promised him a green card (Video)
- Advertisement -

“Men will disappoint you” – A Nigerian lady who is currently heartbroken has shared a short video of herself and her boyfriend’s wedding ring to another lady who has allegedly promised him a green card.

As narrated by this lady, she was searching through her boyfriend’s wardrobe and to her amazement, she found a wedding ring been strategically hidden in a corner of the wardrobe.

She earlier thought that the ring was for her but to her dismay, she later found out that her boyfriend has been chatting with another lady who has promised him a gree card if he marries her.

Meanwhile, she has been dating this guy for the past 4 years and they have both been living under the same roof for two years now.

The wailing lady is now in a state of dilemma as to whether she should confront her boyfriend for breaking her trust or to secretly pack out of his house.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 9, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News