A beautiful young lady has painfully recounted how her serious boyfriend dumped her to marry her very own best friend.

According to this lady during a Q&A short Tiktok video, they later invited her to the wedding just to spite her after earlier causing her emotional pain.

The lady who has now healed from the trauma revealed in the video that, she never expected both her boyfriend and best friend to betray her in such a manner.

It was the least she expected from both of them but in the end, she got stabbed in the back despite the loyalty and love she showed to them.

Without a doubt, the best friend and the lady’s ex-lover were secretly dating behind her back and were just waiting for the appropriate time to make things official.

The lady’s best friend apparently snatched the man from her and made him marry her instead. This is wickedness to the highest level.

We must all learn a lesson or two from this lady’s ad story and apply it to our own lives by being extra careful of the people we deem as friends

