A 25-year-old unemployed lady has been handed a 2 months jail sentence by the Tarkwa District court for stealing from a small-scale miner.

According to the fact of the case, the accused lady identified as Queenstabel Mintah and one other lady on the run identified as Maame Yaa on November 7, 2022, attacked the small-scale miner at the Tarkwa Railway station around 4:30 am.

The miner identified as Eric Ankomah was by then holding cash of Ghc4,600 which was taken by the two ladies who later vanished from the scene.

The victim proceeded to report the robbery attack to the Tarkwa Police.

Fast Forward to April 11, 2023, the victim came across the suspect in the Tarkwa township and with the help of some people got her arrested.

At the court, Queenstable pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against her which made the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Ansah convict her of her crime.

The judge also fined her Ghc 1,080 or in default serve another 2 months in prison.

Her accomplice is still at large as all efforts to get her arrested have proved futile.

