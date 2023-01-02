- Advertisement -

Social media attention has turned alot of people into fools and pathetic clout chasers and it’s not funny anymore.

A young lady on Tiktok has incurred the wrath of social media users after making merry over her parents’ death.

This lady’s heart is cold as snow and nothing can tell me otherwise because why would anyone be happy after losing both parents?

Sharing a short video on Tiktoker which has now become an avenue for clownS to freely exhibit their foolishness – The lady emphatically stated that she’s happy over her parents’ death because she now enjoys the liberty to do whatever she wants without being chided.

Although, this might be dark humour but it’s completely wrong in all shades.

Netizens who have come across the lady’s comments have taken to the comments section to roast her.

Some of them are even begging God never to allow them to give birth to such ‘nonsense’.

As of the publication of this article, the laddy’s nasty comments about her parents had received over 5k likes and 500 comments on Twitter alone.

If the parents are truly dead as claimed by the lady, they’ll definitely regret not using a condom that day because none of this rubbish would have happened.

