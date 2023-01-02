type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady jubilates and makes merry over parents death
Lifestyle

Lady jubilates and makes merry over parents death

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady jubilates and makes merry after losing both parents
- Advertisement -

Social media attention has turned alot of people into fools and pathetic clout chasers and it’s not funny anymore.

A young lady on Tiktok has incurred the wrath of social media users after making merry over her parents’ death.

This lady’s heart is cold as snow and nothing can tell me otherwise because why would anyone be happy after losing both parents?

READ ALSO: Bride breaks down in tears as groom surprises her with a brand new car on their wedding day

Sharing a short video on Tiktoker which has now become an avenue for clownS to freely exhibit their foolishness – The lady emphatically stated that she’s happy over her parents’ death because she now enjoys the liberty to do whatever she wants without being chided.

Although, this might be dark humour but it’s completely wrong in all shades.

Netizens who have come across the lady’s comments have taken to the comments section to roast her.

Some of them are even begging God never to allow them to give birth to such ‘nonsense’.

As of the publication of this article, the laddy’s nasty comments about her parents had received over 5k likes and 500 comments on Twitter alone.

If the parents are truly dead as claimed by the lady, they’ll definitely regret not using a condom that day because none of this rubbish would have happened.

READ ALSO: Duncan Williams shockingly reveals when he’ll die

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 2, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    78.6 ° F
    78.6 °
    78.6 °
    42 %
    1.8mph
    9 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News