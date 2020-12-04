type here...
Lady jubilates over the death of her sister

By Qwame Benedict
Tumi
A lady on social media is jubilating on social media following the death of her own sister making people question why she is happy about her death.

We all get emotional when we loss people closer to us not just them but sometimes people who we’ve come acrossed in our lives to the icy hand of death.

Imagine the pain people go through when they loss a family member especially when they are related closly.

But the case of this social media user is different as she is happy and enjoying life following the death of her own blood sister.

Sharing her happiness on social media, she explained that she hasn’t been in good terms with her sister because she slept with her late sister’s husband which she later found out.

She went on to say that now that her sister is dead, she is now happy because she has her husband to herself now.

She posted: “My relative died and we were not in good terms because I slept with her man. RIP sis, he’s a now mine only finally.”

See screenshot below:

Tumi screenshot

After her post netizens reacted to her. Read some comments below:

@RiaMoholobela: “then again she’s from PTA they sleep with the same man with their mothers those ones, nothing who is me”

@kgaogelo78: “I think rule no. 1 of woman code should be: Never Brag about a man, cause we will disappoint you hey.”

@magakwe: “Another episode of Things that never happened!

@LethaboLT1: “What was the cause of the death?”

@Tumimashabela25: “U kidding right?”

