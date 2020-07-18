type here...
An old lady accidentally kissed me and left her teeth in my mouth – Kwaku Manu
Entertainment

An old lady accidentally kissed me and left her teeth in my mouth – Kwaku Manu

By Mr. Tabernacle
Famous Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu alias ‘Bob Siga’ has shared presumably one of the most mysterious experiences one could ever have in his/her life as a movie star.

Kwaku Manu in an appearance on Giovanni Caleb’s Showbiz 360 show aired every Friday night on TV3 said an old lady left her teeth in her mouth after accidentally kissing her.

It’s weird, right? Well, that’s the extent some fans can go when they see their ‘stars’. The actor narrating how it all started, said because of his usual catchword, ‘Am kiss you, Am love you’, the old lady thought anytime someone says it, the person automatically gets a kiss from him.

 The old lady after shouting the slogan unexpectedly kissed him unaware which resulted in the unfavourable incident, leaving her 3 teeth in his mouth. Disgusting ha!.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF KWAKU MANU NARRATING HIS ORDEAL:

Ah Kwaku Manu paaa ???

Source:GHPAGE

