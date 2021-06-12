- Advertisement -

Sometimes we wonder why some people can be very mean in dealing with their fellow human beings.

The family of a lady only identified as Alice is calling on the general public to help them fight for justice for their late daughter who was dumped in the bush to die.

According to what we gathered, Alice was knocked down by a car at the Adenta barrier on 7th June 2021 between 4 pm – 5 pm.

Pedestrians around who witnessed the incident forced the driver to send her to the hospital for treatment.

We are told the car was occupied by two gents but unfortunately none of the witnesses volunteered to join them for her to be taken to the hospital.

The driver together with the two occupants they didn’t send Alice to the hospital but rather dumped her into a bush at Abokobi where she was later found dead.

The family is pleading with the general public and the pedestrians around when the accident happened to boldly assist the police to run their investigation and bring the perpetrators to book.