Lady lands a heavy slap on her boyfriend who publicly proposed to her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video from a wrong proposal has surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions.



X user, @cliifforrd, shared the video as he wondered what people would have done if in the young man’s shoes.



“If you were the guy, what would be your reaction?” the video was captioned.

It was observed in the video that a young man went on his knees with a ring to propose, but his woman rejected the proposal.



After backing him, she got closer and slapped him on the face, sending people at the location of the incident into a frenzy.

Some concerned men quickly ran towards the kneeling man and urged him to get back on his feet, while the lady exited the scene.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



Watch the video below: