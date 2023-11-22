type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady lands a heavy slap on her boyfriend who publicly proposed to...
News

Lady lands a heavy slap on her boyfriend who publicly proposed to her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady lands a heavy slap on her boyfriend who publicly proposed to her (Video)
- Advertisement -

A video from a wrong proposal has surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions.


X user, @cliifforrd, shared the video as he wondered what people would have done if in the young man’s shoes.


“If you were the guy, what would be your reaction?” the video was captioned.

It was observed in the video that a young man went on his knees with a ring to propose, but his woman rejected the proposal.


After backing him, she got closer and slapped him on the face, sending people at the location of the incident into a frenzy.

Some concerned men quickly ran towards the kneeling man and urged him to get back on his feet, while the lady exited the scene.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


Watch the video below:

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
2.6mph
75 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways