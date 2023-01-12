- Advertisement -

Wonders shall never end indeed. The kind of play some lovers resort to is weird.

Well, a lady has reportedly ended the life of her boyfriend for cheating on her with another lady.

According to the story, the lady as a means of punishing the guy for cheating locked him in a travelling bag for hours and watched him suffer.

The accompanied video captured the guy in a weak voice (he was losing breath) calling and begging the lady to pull him out of the bag.

The lady thinking the guy was pulling a fast one of her by calling her name in a faint voice didn’t respond as she kept videoing the guy who was stuck in the bag.

Later reports say the guy couldn’t survive it. The heat in the travelling bag made him lose breath and eventually gave up the ghost.

