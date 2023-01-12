type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady locks boyfriend in a travelling bag for cheating on her, The...
Lifestyle

Lady locks boyfriend in a travelling bag for cheating on her, The guy passed on (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Wonders shall never end indeed. The kind of play some lovers resort to is weird.

Well, a lady has reportedly ended the life of her boyfriend for cheating on her with another lady.

According to the story, the lady as a means of punishing the guy for cheating locked him in a travelling bag for hours and watched him suffer.

The accompanied video captured the guy in a weak voice (he was losing breath) calling and begging the lady to pull him out of the bag.

The lady thinking the guy was pulling a fast one of her by calling her name in a faint voice didn’t respond as she kept videoing the guy who was stuck in the bag.

Later reports say the guy couldn’t survive it. The heat in the travelling bag made him lose breath and eventually gave up the ghost.

WATCH THE VIDEO;

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 12, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    3.5mph
    60 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News