Lady loses baby 3 hours after showing off baby bump on TikTok

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian TikTok user with the handle name @urfavoriteesangirl has tearfully opened up about the tragic loss of her pregnancy.



The young lady who was hoping to become a mother soon revealed in the emotional video that her joy turned to sorrow just three hours after posting a video showcasing her baby bump on the popular social media platform.

The emotional video captured the devastated lady at the hospital, expressing the deep sorrow she felt over the sudden and heartbreaking loss of her unborn child.

READ ALSO: All I want from a man is love and care – Nana Agradaa speaks for the first time after wedding (Video)



On a sad note, she shared the news with her followers, urging them to recognize the importance of keeping personal matters private to avoid potential harm.

The heartbroken woman captioned the video with a touching message, emphasizing the need for privacy in the face of unforeseen tragedies.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



“I lost the pregnancy 3hr after I uploaded it on TikTok. Wicked people everywhere. Just keep your privacy to yourself, I lost my baby,” she wrote while shedding light on the vulnerability that can arise from sharing personal moments on social media.

READ ALSO: “Asiamah impregnated Nana Agradaa reason she forced him to marry her” – Insider alleges