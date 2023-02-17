There was drama in a shopping mall in Owerri, Nigeria, after a couple’s romantic date took a wrong turn after the man played a proposal prank on his girlfriend.

A video in circulation shows the moment the man walked up to his girlfriend and her friends at the mall. He then went down on one knee to indicate he was about to propose to her.

The lady who got excited began to hug her friends one by one before returning to her partner, who was still on his knee. But just as she said “Yes,” the man got up and told her it was a prank.

However, what was supposed to be a harmless prank didn’t end well, as the girlfriend exploded in all extremity.

The enraged girlfriend went totally berserk and demanded to know why he chose to embarrass her in front of so many people.

She angrily stormed out of the mall and pushed her boyfriend to the floor even when he tried to come close and calm her down.

At one point in the trending footage, she was filmed smashing the windscreen of a car believed to belong to her lover and injured herself in the process.

Watch video below