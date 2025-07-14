type here...
Lady lures man with romantic encounter only to kill him for rituals

By Armani Brooklyn
Gblorkope murderers

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested six individuals linked to the murder of 25-year-old mason, Nelson Anyena, in what police describe as a suspected ritual killing.

The incident occurred in December 2024 after Anyena, who had moved from Wusuta to Mafi-Adidome to join his wife, was lured into a trap by Augustina Fiawoyife under the pretence of a romantic meeting.

He was later strangled by two men identified as Wisdom Hedidor and Courage Bedzo.

His body was allegedly sold to a fetish priest for GH¢7,000.

The suspects arrested include:

Augustina Fiawoyife

Wisdom Hedidor

Courage Bedzo

Noah Gblor (fetish priest)

Yohannes Gblor (security guard)

John Gblor (lotto writer)

The breakthrough came following police investigations, leading to the exhumation of Anyena’s body at Noah Gblor’s shrine on July 7, 2025. Two other unidentified bodies were also found at the site.

All six suspects are currently in police custody and have been remanded. They are expected to reappear in court on August 8, 2025.

Police have transported the recovered bodies to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for autopsy and DNA analysis. Authorities say more arrests may follow as the investigation deepens.

The Volta Regional Police Command has assured the public, especially the bereaved family and residents of Adidome, that justice will be served.

Monday, July 14, 2025
