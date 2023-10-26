Lady makes over $500,000 just for showing her armpit hair online

- Advertisement -

Fenella Fox, a 30-year-old influencer, claims to have earned £500,000 by showing off her armpit hair on the internet.

The England-born social media star said she enjoys substantial financial independence from her job and rakes in about £8,200 per month.



With over a million followers, Fanella, who describes herself as an “all-natural women”, shares body-positivity photos and videos showcasing her hairy armpits, along with general lifestyle vlogs.



She began posting her body hair online in response to the prevailing female beauty standards that she found oppressive.

However, Fenella reveals that her life has been plagued by PTSD due to distressing interactions with viewers.

She recounted being harassed by two men who assumed she would engage in a threesome with them.

“I travel frequently, and one of the worst reactions to my job was someone telling me I would be hanged in their country,” she told FEMAIL. “I’ve also had men expect me to sleep with them because of my job.”

Fenella also recalled being stalked on two occasions, with the first incident occurring in 2018, which didn’t leave her the same.

“A man became obsessed with the idea of raping, torturing and murdering me,” she recounted.

“Horrific. I also experienced being stalked in person by another man in January this year and get long email essays from another man online regularly.”

Speaking further, she said she sometimes finds it hard to connect with people outside the industry and feels the need to lie about her job.



“I’ve been in the adult industry since I turned 18 (I’m now 30) and I’ve spent a lot of that time in my bedroom stripping for men,” she said. “It would be silly to claim that it didn’t do some damage.”

Fenella also shared the difficulties she has with dating.

“I entertain men online for a living but I get anxious around them in person,” she revealed.

“I’ll be brave and get a kiss maybe twice a year – my lack of sex life often comes as a shock to many of my fans.”