type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady makes over $500,000 just for showing her armpit hair online
News

Lady makes over $500,000 just for showing her armpit hair online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady makes over $500,000 just for showing her armpit hair online
- Advertisement -

Fenella Fox, a 30-year-old influencer, claims to have earned £500,000 by showing off her armpit hair on the internet.

The England-born social media star said she enjoys substantial financial independence from her job and rakes in about £8,200 per month.


With over a million followers, Fanella, who describes herself as an “all-natural women”, shares body-positivity photos and videos showcasing her hairy armpits, along with general lifestyle vlogs.


She began posting her body hair online in response to the prevailing female beauty standards that she found oppressive.

Lady makes over $500,000 just for showing her armpit hair online

However, Fenella reveals that her life has been plagued by PTSD due to distressing interactions with viewers.

She recounted being harassed by two men who assumed she would engage in a threesome with them.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


“I travel frequently, and one of the worst reactions to my job was someone telling me I would be hanged in their country,” she told FEMAIL. “I’ve also had men expect me to sleep with them because of my job.”

Fenella also recalled being stalked on two occasions, with the first incident occurring in 2018, which didn’t leave her the same.

“A man became obsessed with the idea of raping, torturing and murdering me,” she recounted.

“Horrific. I also experienced being stalked in person by another man in January this year and get long email essays from another man online regularly.”

Speaking further, she said she sometimes finds it hard to connect with people outside the industry and feels the need to lie about her job.


“I’ve been in the adult industry since I turned 18 (I’m now 30) and I’ve spent a lot of that time in my bedroom stripping for men,” she said. “It would be silly to claim that it didn’t do some damage.”

Fenella also shared the difficulties she has with dating.

“I entertain men online for a living but I get anxious around them in person,” she revealed.

“I’ll be brave and get a kiss maybe twice a year – my lack of sex life often comes as a shock to many of my fans.”

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways