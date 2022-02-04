type here...
Lady marries at just 19-years-old; Happily shares her wedding videos and photos
Lifestyle

Lady marries at just 19-years-old; Happily shares her wedding videos and photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady marries at just 19-years-old; Happily shares her wedding videos
A 19-year old Nigerian lady has taken to the internet to proudly share some pictures which were taken during her wedding ceremony.

As revealed by the lady who is full of happiness and joy, she tied the knot at only 19 years of age.

Looking at the video, one can tell that her husband is also very young and not more than 25 years old.

A lot of netizens have congratulated her for her bold step. Others have also opined she’s too young to marry and she should’ve rather focused on learning a skill/trade or bagged a first degree at least before marrying.

To be honest, I personally have no problem with the lady’s decision to marry at such a younger age because any person above age 18 is considered mature and can take thoughtful resolutions on her own.

    Source:GHpage

