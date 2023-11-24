type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady marries guy just a month after meeting; Shares adorable wedding video...
News

Lady marries guy just a month after meeting; Shares adorable wedding video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady marries guy just a month after meeting; Shares adorable wedding video online
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man who met a beautiful lady in December 2022 got her engaged in February 2023.


The man did not waste any time in making his marital intentions clearly known to the lady as soon as they met.


The lady, Queen Angel, said yes to the proposal, which was done on Valentine’s Day of 2023.

The plan for their marriage began, and she showed when they did their premarital shoot and also the court wedding.

READ ALSO: Netizens blast lady for storming a wedding reception in a bikini – Video

Lady marries guy just a month after meeting; Shares adorable wedding video online


The couple have since tied the knot and are now living as husband and wife. This is less than a year of knowing each other.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


The speed with which they did their things inspired many social media users.


Congratulatory messages are pouring in for them in the comment section.
Queen wrote in the comment section:

“Yes he saw me and said I’m the one he has been looking for, that I’m his wife. It was like film to me.”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Shocking! Woman married to a rag doll throws a gender reveal party for their second child

READ ALSO: Man narrates how his church kicked against his wedding because his fiancee was from another church

Source:Ghpage.com

TODAY

Friday, November 24, 2023
Accra
light rain
84.8 ° F
84.8 °
84.8 °
71 %
3.1mph
100 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways