Lady marries guy just a month after meeting; Shares adorable wedding video online

A Nigerian man who met a beautiful lady in December 2022 got her engaged in February 2023.



The man did not waste any time in making his marital intentions clearly known to the lady as soon as they met.



The lady, Queen Angel, said yes to the proposal, which was done on Valentine’s Day of 2023.

The plan for their marriage began, and she showed when they did their premarital shoot and also the court wedding.

The couple have since tied the knot and are now living as husband and wife. This is less than a year of knowing each other.

The speed with which they did their things inspired many social media users.



Congratulatory messages are pouring in for them in the comment section.

Queen wrote in the comment section:

“Yes he saw me and said I’m the one he has been looking for, that I’m his wife. It was like film to me.”

Watch the video below to know more…

