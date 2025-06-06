type here...
Lady marries man who stole her number from her CV

By Armani Brooklyn
Couple Photoshoot

A newlywed bride shared the surprising way she met her husband, she revealed that he had contacted her after getting her number from her CV.

In a video shared online, the woman @nailsbysimsilva expressed her excitement to be officially married to her partner.

She revealed that their romantic relationship started when her husband stole her phone number from her job application.

In the video she shared showing images from their wedding, she wrote, “Officially hitched to the man who stole my number from my CV.”

The couple looked deeply in love with one another, and their love for each other was seen in their faces during the photoshoot.

Netizens Reactions…

Couple Photoshoot

@Kas_hifat ???you stole his heart he stole your number and married you awwwn congratulations my loves ???I love you guys so much

@Harnikeebaby ?? ?? ? This is beautiful, congratulations my love?

@Xananigeria_ I’m liking this video because the caption sweet me ?. I so much like smart and intentional people ???

@Senior Corper ???? Okay tomorrow nah Monday ,make I go drop my cv for somewhere too ???congratulations ??

@Elizabeth olajumoke(portable) another method of finding spouse ???i love this hint you gave us ???it will help some single too ?

